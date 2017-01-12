Revenge is on!
Khloe Kardashian worked her magic to help two people, one struggling with a bad breakup and the other dealing with toxic friends, change their lives and reach their goals in tonight's series premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!
As the 32-year-old star revealed, "I really know exactly how you feel. I know you don't think I do, but I do. And, it sucks."
First, there was Will Ontiveros, who was still recovering from a tough split with his boyfriend who no longer found him attractive. He hoped Khloe would be able to help him lose the weight to win back his ex.
Khloe set Will up with trainer Gunnar Peterson and celebrity nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia to guide his transformation from a "bear" to a "muscle cub." Despite a couple speed bumps along the way, including a night of binge drinking and a missed workout session, Will dedicated himself to the process and dropped 30 pounds over the course of 12 weeks!
By the end of his journey, Will's confidence was at an all-time high, and he no longer wanted his old love. Instead, he was on the prowl for someone new and better. "Watch out!" he warned. "This muscle cub is ready to play!"
Then, there was Stephanie Perez, who was tired of feeling like the D.U.F.F. within her group of "supermodel" girlfriends. Khloe paired her up with energetic celebrity coach and Training Mate founder Luke Milton. His positive energy and encouragement was exactly what Stephanie needed to boost her self-esteem.
With Luke's constant support and two-a-day workouts, Stephanie dropped 27 pounds and gained the confidence to confront the frenemy who had always put her down. "I have really high expectations for everything, just all relationships," she explained. "When it comes to guys and when it comes to friends, too."
For her big reveal, Khloe also treated Stephanie to the full Kardashian glam treatment with a swimsuit fitting with stylist Jason Bolden and a beauty session with nail artist Britney Tokyo, makeup artist Ashley Holm and hair guru Jen Atkin!
