Revenge is on!

Khloe Kardashian worked her magic to help two people, one struggling with a bad breakup and the other dealing with toxic friends, change their lives and reach their goals in tonight's series premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!

As the 32-year-old star revealed, "I really know exactly how you feel. I know you don't think I do, but I do. And, it sucks."

First, there was Will Ontiveros, who was still recovering from a tough split with his boyfriend who no longer found him attractive. He hoped Khloe would be able to help him lose the weight to win back his ex.