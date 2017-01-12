Even though Selena Gomez is now the apple of The Weeknd's eye, there's someone else who has caught his attention: Zoe Mantzakanis.

The 23-year-old model is the star of The Weeknd's incredibly trippy new music video for "Party Monster." Despite coming in contact with dozens of women throughout the video, The Weeknd becomes enamored by Zoe and follows her through his drug and alcohol-induced journey.

So who is she? Here are five things to know about this model:

Zoe hails from Sweden but now finds herself living in New York City. She has appeared in campaigns for Sports Illustrated, and has been photographed by Michael Schwartz and Yurenev & McNiel.