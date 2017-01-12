Vevo; Instagram
Vevo; Instagram
Even though Selena Gomez is now the apple of The Weeknd's eye, there's someone else who has caught his attention: Zoe Mantzakanis.
The 23-year-old model is the star of The Weeknd's incredibly trippy new music video for "Party Monster." Despite coming in contact with dozens of women throughout the video, The Weeknd becomes enamored by Zoe and follows her through his drug and alcohol-induced journey.
So who is she? Here are five things to know about this model:
Zoe hails from Sweden but now finds herself living in New York City. She has appeared in campaigns for Sports Illustrated, and has been photographed by Michael Schwartz and Yurenev & McNiel.
2. Her half-Swedish, half-Greek roots have made her quite the amateur chef. She can whip up her own batch of tzatziki in no time.
3. She's a health nut. Zoe regularly posts photos of her healthy food options on social media, showing followers that she's a big fan of green juices, raw foods and grain bowls.
4. She's a jet-setter. Whether she's traveling for photo shoots or a relaxing vacation, Zoe is constantly on the go. She's traveled to Italy, Greece, England and France (to name a few).
5. She might have been at Chris Brown's 2014 VMAs pre-party at 1Oak where Suge Knight was shot. "When u r at 1oak and 4 gunshots get fired #superscared #lol," Zoe tweeted in the early morning hours after the event.
What do you think of The Weeknd's latest project? Sound off in the comments!