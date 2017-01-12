Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
It's been a busy year for Khloe Kardashian.
With a newly launched line of denim and E! series, Revenge Body, the third Kardashian sister has had her hands full in the business department while simultaneously becoming a body role model.
"If you would have asked me five years ago if anyone would have put me in the fitness category, I would have said, 'You're out of your mind. Theres no way. I'm the fat, chubby, unhealthy sister of Kourtney and Kim,'" she told NBC's Natalie Morales.
Amid shedding dozens of pounds over the last few years, the 32-year-old reality star has emerged a confident gym junkie with a newfound look on health and fitness."It's my journey," she said of the show's theme. "People always say that, well, revenge—it means you have to be getting it on somebody else...for me, revenge was getting it maybe like on my old self."
The series focuses on contestants who have been through "really emotional things" and, for one reason or another, have gained weight and are looking to reshape their image. "They don't know how to pull themselves out of this hole," Khloe said.
It's a situation the star understands. As her family rose to fame on television, Khloe was the subject of physical criticism in comparison to her two sisters.
"It definitely affected me and instead of trying to really get out of that, I just kind of owned it. I probably would like eat my feelings more," she recalled. 'It really gave me the idea, 'God, if i could just help one or two people.' I feel like that's why I'm given this platform."
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Behind the scenes, Kardashian has since officially divorced Lamar Odom and is all smiles in the midst of a new relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson."Tristan is pretty awesome," she told Morales. "You're making me blush!"
While she does keep quiet about her personal life, Khloe admits she wants babies in her future. "I mean, I hope so!" she said. "I definitely hope so, God willing."
Amid personal growth, Kardashian has also been a rock for her sister Kim Kardashian, who was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while being robbed in Paris in early October. In early January, French police arrested upwards of 17 people suspected of being involved.
"It was a relief when I heard that, but we don't know any other information," Khloe said of the recent news. "It's traumatizing and terrifying, but you genuinely—thats when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the lord that nothing worse happened."
While many critics have blamed the robbery on the family's social media use, Kardashian begs to differ. "I don't believe that because people show their life anywhere that anyone deserves or has consequences in getting robbed," she retorted.
As for those pesky breakup rumors swirling around her sister and brother-in-law, Kanye West
, Khloe has a simple answer.
"There's rumors I've been pregnant for I think eight years now," she joked. "Rumor after rumor after rumor...we've just learned not to address them."
Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., only on E!