Jon and Ponch are back!

Dax Shepard and Michael Peña appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday while dressed as California Highway Patrol motorcycle cops to present the first trailer for the CHiPs movie remake. They even appeared with Ducati bikes.

Shepard directed and wrote the script to the R-rated comedy film, a big screen adaptation of a hit '70s and '80s series. He plays California Highway Patrol motorcycle cop Jon Baker, while Michael Peña portrays his partner Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello, a role made famous by main show star Erik Estrada.

"You know what, I'm imagining Erik Estrada at home weeping right now, watching this," host Jimmy Kimmel joked.