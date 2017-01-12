Mandy Moore has been named host of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The actress and singer will take the stage Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The annual ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design.

"I am honored to be hosting this year's ceremony. I've always been in awe of my costume designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us," Moore, 32, said in a statement. "I'm excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation."

The complete list of nominees was also announced Thursday.