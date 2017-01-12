2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations Announced

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lea Michele

The Big Picture

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Caught Kissing

American Horror Story: Roanoke

American Horror Story Renewed For 2 More Seasons: Bring on Your Seasons 8 and 9 Theories

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Natalie Portman, Jackie

William Gray/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Mandy Moore has been named host of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The actress and singer will take the stage Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The annual ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design.

"I am honored to be hosting this year's ceremony. I've always been in awe of my costume designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us," Moore, 32, said in a statement. "I'm excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation."

The complete list of nominees was also announced Thursday.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

A number of winners have already been announced:

• Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

• Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award.

• Lois DeArmond will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

• Ret Turner will be posthumously inducted into the Guild's Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Photos

21 Films That Made Us Love Going to the Movies in 2016

Amy Adams, Nocturnal Animals

Merrick Morton/Focus Features

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic, Courtney Hoffman

La La Land, Mary Zophres

Lion, Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals, Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

The Dressmaker, Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar!, Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange, Alexandra Byrne

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings, Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Crossman and Glyn Dillion

Empire, Cookie Lyon, Taraji P. Henson

FOX

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke, Lou Eyrich and Helen Huang

Empire, Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards, Johanna Argan and Kemal Harris

Transparent, Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown, Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful, Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things (Series), Kimberly Adams and Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld (Pilot), Trish Summerville

Westworld (Series), Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones, Michele Clapton and April Ferry

The Man in the High Castle, J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time, Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow, Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead, Eulyn C. Womble

The Crown

Netflix

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: "Hold Up," B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: "The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars," Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: "The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti," Liz Botes

H&M: "Come Together" featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson, Milena Canonero

Pepsi: "Momotaro" Episode Four, featuring Jude Law, Ami Goodheart

For the fourteenth year in a row, LACOSTE will return as the presenting sponsor of the CDGA, which is produced by JumpLine. "I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local #892, said in a statement to E! News Thursday. "Costume design in film and television continues to be a major part of the storytelling process. We look forward to celebrating the work of our members, as well as this year's honorees, at our awards gala on Feb. 21."

TAGS/ Awards , Movies , TV , Celebrities , Top Stories