Charlie Sheen and Rihanna never mended fences, apparently.

While on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday with Craig T. Robinson, Sheen was asked whether he and RiRi ever made up after engaging in a Twitter feud nearly three years ago.

"Oh, that bitch," Sheen, 51, replied as fellow guest Robinson shook his head and said, "No, no, no."

"I think you just made it worse," host Andy Cohen noted.

"No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense," Sheen added.

The feud began after Sheen and then-fiancée Brett Rossi saw the R&B songstress at a restaurant where they were dining. Sheen later explained on Twitter that he had sent a request to the "Work" singer's table asking if he could introduce his now-ex to Rihanna, but she refused, claiming there were too many paparazzi outside.