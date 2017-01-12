American Horror Story will never leave us. FX has ordered two additional seasons of the anthology series—that's in addition to the already announced seventh season from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. More Sarah Paulson for everyone!

Let the speculation begin on what those two installments will be about.

"American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and—as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke—it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago," John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come."