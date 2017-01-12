Selena Gomez Bares Her Butt in a Thong

Instagram
Selena Gomez was feeling cheeky Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after E! News confirmed that the "Good for You" singer is now dating The Weeknd, famed photographer Mert Alas shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Gomez posing in thong underwear on the set of a photo shoot. Wearing large hoop earrings, the pop princess covered her bare breasts with a towel while pouting for Alas, who captured the moment on his iPhone.
Alas titled the provocative shot "Beauty and the Beast." He later tagged The Weeknd in the comments and included a black heart emoji, but the "Starboy" singer hasn't written a response.
That same day, The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.
Gomez and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) both performed during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (where Hadid strutted her stuff alongside Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and others). Less than two months later, the musicians were photographed kissing outside Giorgio Baldi in L.A. "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source told E! News. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."
For different reasons, neither star was looking to get into a relationship. But The Weekend "always had a thing for Selena," the source said. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy."
While their coupling likely came as a shock to fans, Gomez and The Weeknd have decided to take things day-by-day. "They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun," the source explained. "They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."
Gomez is slowly but surely wading back into the spotlight after taking a break in 2016. The Weeknd, meanwhile, will debut the music video for "Party Monster" Thursday. The singer, 26, will also headline Bonaroo with Chance the Rapper, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2 in June.