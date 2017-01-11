Billie Lourd will never forget some of her mom's greatest traits.
More than two weeks after the loss of Carrie Fisher, the Scream Queens star took to Instagram where she shared a heartfelt throwback photo.
While the picture is enough to make any fan say aww, it may just be the caption that will have you feeling emotional.
"If my life weren't funny, then it would just be true and that is unacceptable," she shared Wednesday night. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."
The heartfelt post comes after the actress thanked fans and followers for all their well wishes following the death of both her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.
"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."
One famous face who has been part of Billie's support system is actor Taylor Lautner. In addition to being a good friend in person, the Twilight star also expressed how proud he was of the 24-year-old.
"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met," he wrote on Instagram. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you."
Both Carrie and Debbie were honored at a joint funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills this past Friday.
The Star Wars star's immediate cause of death was listed as "cardiac arrest/deferred."
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is expected to perform more testing including toxicology tests to determine what triggered her heart attack aboard an airplane.