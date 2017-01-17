It's no secret that the Kardashian and Jenner ladies have some prime real estate that will make many of us envious, but there are certain parts of their lavish digs that deserve some much-needed attention.

Among the many things Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are known for, their wardrobe always tends to create some conversation. So, instead of focusing on their entire pad, we want to focus on a the home for their well-known attire—their closets.

We'll tell you right now that these closets are pretty much the size of some people's apartments, and they are just as elaborate and luxurious as you'd imagined.

So, let's take a step into each lady's special place of fashion and relish in the beauty that resides there...