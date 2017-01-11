You don't need a new year to create a new you. You may, however, need a little heartache.

While celeb transformations are not uncommon, we take special notice when a star steps out in public following a breakup. Why? Because, oftentimes, these celebrities look better than ever.

Remember Kourtney Kardashian's latest split with Scott Disick? The pair has reunited since then, but post-breakup, the reality star wore outfit after outfit, showcasing her newly toned body. Or what about Selena Gomez after Justin Bieber? Or Jordin Sparks after Jason Derulo? Or Paula Patton after Robin Thicke? They looked amazing!