There is no more drastic move than rebounding with John Mayer—and yet that's not the only memorable thing Jessica Simpson did after she and Nick Lachey divorced.

The singer and actress (and since then a major fashion mogul) also dyed her signature blond tresses a deep shade of brown, the desire to present a new image—or even her true self, as she said at the time that being brunette "kind of reflects who I am"—to the world apparent in every strand.

It may have been Mayer on her arm that made the hair change-up look so edgy at the time. Darker hair is pretty tame compared to what some stars have come up with, after all!