Brian Ach/WireImage.com, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Brian Ach/WireImage.com, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
There is no more drastic move than rebounding with John Mayer—and yet that's not the only memorable thing Jessica Simpson did after she and Nick Lachey divorced.
The singer and actress (and since then a major fashion mogul) also dyed her signature blond tresses a deep shade of brown, the desire to present a new image—or even her true self, as she said at the time that being brunette "kind of reflects who I am"—to the world apparent in every strand.
It may have been Mayer on her arm that made the hair change-up look so edgy at the time. Darker hair is pretty tame compared to what some stars have come up with, after all!
But the urge to switch things up after a breakup is a real phenomenon among all of us—and one that doesn't just apply to women, either.
It's a natural time to want a fresh start (and to perhaps give a certain person the cosmic middle finger by looking fierce), and changing the hair is always a perfectly good place to start.
Some celebs are always busy changing their look, anyway, but it's hard not to believe that certain choices over the years have been inspired by a change in relationship status: from attached to unencumbered, that is.
Take a look at how some big stars have celebrated their newfound freedom with a new look (or three).