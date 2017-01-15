Someone's been digging up the dirt.

In this sneak peek from tonight's brand-new episode of The Royals, Jasper (Tom Austen) meets a shady reporter with a suspicious agenda.

"I'm a journalist, Mr. Frost," she tells him. "I'm working on a story about Her Royal Highness Princess Eleanor and the relationship she's having with her bodyguard. Care to comment?"

Jasper scoffs. "You think writing a story about the princess and her relationship is groundbreaking?" he asks. "Good luck with that." However, the nosy reporter doesn't back down that easily.