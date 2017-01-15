Someone's been digging up the dirt.
In this sneak peek from tonight's brand-new episode of The Royals, Jasper (Tom Austen) meets a shady reporter with a suspicious agenda.
"I'm a journalist, Mr. Frost," she tells him. "I'm working on a story about Her Royal Highness Princess Eleanor and the relationship she's having with her bodyguard. Care to comment?"
Jasper scoffs. "You think writing a story about the princess and her relationship is groundbreaking?" he asks. "Good luck with that." However, the nosy reporter doesn't back down that easily.
"I think it's groundbreaking if her bodyguard is secretly American, tried to steal the Koh-i-Noor and comes from a long line of thieves and liars," she explains. Oops!
Jasper then stops in his tracks.
"Sit down, handsome," she suggests. "Have a drink. It's Christmas. Besides, you never know, there may be a way out of this."
