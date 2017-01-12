When you're Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kid, ya got a pretty good chance of inheriting an "entertainment gene" or two.
As it turns out, it looks like their son Silas, who turns two in April, has "probably" inherited his parents' talents, says Biel.
"He's definitely very charming," she told me last night at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love (in theaters on Jan. 13). "He's full of beans."
She already thinks there's a good chance Silas will follow in her and J.T.'s footsteps, but it's not something she's exactly hoping for.
"It's such a challenging existence being an artist," Biel said. "It's hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does."
Silas kinda made his big screen debut in The Book of Love. Biel was eight-months pregnant when she shot the film. She's also a producer on the movie, which tells the story of an architect (Jason Sudeikis) who befriends a homeless teen (Maisie Williams) after his pregnant wife dies in a car accident (Biel).
They thought about recasting Biel but in the end she said she was too attached to step away after spending nine years working to get the movie made.
"I was terrified," director Bill Purple said of working with the mom-to-be. "My entire being was terrified. All I cared about, as much as I was trying to focus on the film, was just don't induce labor. We took all the precautions we could...We did the best to make her comfortable. She was a trooper."
Timberlake provided the movie's music. "I was hoping I was going to be able to be this mean lady boss and be like, 'No, I don't like that cue, change it,'" Biel said. "But no, I was like, 'This is amazing. I love it. Whatever you want.'"