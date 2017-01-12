When you're Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kid, ya got a pretty good chance of inheriting an "entertainment gene" or two.

As it turns out, it looks like their son Silas, who turns two in April, has "probably" inherited his parents' talents, says Biel.

"He's definitely very charming," she told me last night at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love (in theaters on Jan. 13). "He's full of beans."

She already thinks there's a good chance Silas will follow in her and J.T.'s footsteps, but it's not something she's exactly hoping for.