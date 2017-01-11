The 43-year-old now-mother of three kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy by sharing insight on her blog. And she didn't shy away from keeping it real, either. In a recent blog post, Sims teased herself for becoming a "crazy bitch."

"I've just been a little bit irritated I think because I'm tired," Sims explained. "I feel like [the baby's] on my knees about to give, come out of me."

As for how she has dealt with her "crazy hormonal" changes, Molly shared that she's kept herself busy with tidying up around the house. "I have been cleaning that effing house; I have thrown everything away," she told us, adding, "My husbands like, 'We're not going to have anything left... I did nine big trash bags of clothes out of my closet last week."