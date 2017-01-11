Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving you can be truly in love and truly private.
While the famous couple continues their romance around the world, fans are still unable to see numerous pictures of the royal family member and the Suits star together.
But before you get discouraged, this relationship remains the real deal. "Harry is truly in love," a source shared with E! News. "They're very serious."
In addition, our insider says that those close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year."
Followers of the couple may not be surprised to hear the news. After all, these two have experienced more than a few romantic memories in private.
Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that the duo kicked off 2017 by traveling to Norway for a private vacation. In addition to seeing the Northern Lights, reports claimed that the pair enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow.
A source later told E! News that the couple also spent the New Year together in London before traveling to their next destination.
"Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," a source previously shared with E! News. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes."
As to when we may see this duo photographed together again, speculation is brewing about an upcoming wedding in March.
A source tells E! News that Prince Harry is slated to attend his best friend Tom Inskip's ceremony later this spring in Jamaica. As to whether or not Meghan will join the fun, it's too early to say.
Royal watchers will be watching.