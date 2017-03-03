And baby makes four for Natalie Portman!
The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. E! news can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22.
Portman and her husband, a choreographer who worked with her on Black Swan and the former dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet, are also parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.
Portman largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy and has rarely talked about it publicly. Unlike many celebs, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and does not even maintain public accounts.
Due to the birth of her daughter, she was unable to attend the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars. At the time, she told E! News, "I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
She has emerged in recent months to attend award shows and events promoting her newest film, Jackie, in which she plays Jackie Kennedy.
In November, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was asked about her pregnancy.
"It's weird because I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," the 5-foot-3 star said. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have months to go...I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, 'Almost, huh?' I was like, 'No! Not at all!'"
Portman recently showcased her baby bump in a loose-fitting, mustard yellow, 3/4-sleeve, empire waist, embroidered Prada gown at the 2017 Golden Globes, which she attended with Millipied. She was nominated for her role in Jackie but did not take home a Golden Globe.
Portman and her husband will likely raise their new baby in Los Angeles. They had lived in Paris for about two years before they moved to L.A. in July, Marie Claire U.K. reported on Jan. 11.
Portman plans to return to work "as soon as possible" after giving birth, the magazine quoted her as saying.