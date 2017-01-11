It was already exciting enough when we found out Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik made a song for Fifty Shades Darker, but things were just taken to a whole new level...

The upcoming film's full tracklist was revealed on Wednesday. Not only does it feature 19 songs, but there are also quite a few more famous names we're excited to see made the album, too.

Not only will we see Nick Jonas team up with Nicki Minaj, but we'll also get new songs from John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.

Check out the full tracklist below: