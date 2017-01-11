Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures
It was already exciting enough when we found out Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik made a song for Fifty Shades Darker, but things were just taken to a whole new level...
The upcoming film's full tracklist was revealed on Wednesday. Not only does it feature 19 songs, but there are also quite a few more famous names we're excited to see made the album, too.
Not only will we see Nick Jonas team up with Nicki Minaj, but we'll also get new songs from John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.
Check out the full tracklist below:
1. I Don't Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN | Taylor Swift
2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey
3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)
4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo
5. No Running From Me – Toulouse
6. One Woman Man – John Legend
7. Code Blue – The-Dream
8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj
9. Helium – Sia
10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)
11. The Scientist – Corrine Bailey Rae
12. They Can't Take That Away From Me – Jose James
13. Birthday – JP Cooper
14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)
15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel
16. What Would It Take – Anderson East
17. What Is Love? – Frances
18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman
19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman
You can preorder the album on Friday, and the soundtrack will be released with the film on February 10.