Charlotte's Book/E! Illustration
There's a reason that celebrities pay professionals to help them with diet and fitness: It's way easier that way.
Seriously. Imagine if you could tap the resources of a wellness expert at the snap of your fingers. (Except you shouldn't actually snap your fingers, because that's totally rude.) Regardless, one of the ultimate celebrity luxuries is getting to suck the wisdom out of somebody, especially at this time of year when you have all sorts of grand ideas about how to make yourself over or detox or reset or revamp, yet no clue how to actually embark on that extremely lofty journey.
But today, we're all #blessed enough to be sharing in some of that luxury. Amy Rosoff Davis is, to put it bluntly, a full-on wellness guru. She works with Selena Gomez as her trainer and chef, including getting the star ready for last year's tour, and all-around detox expert with additional clients like Kristen Bell and Emma Roberts, to name a few.
Rosoff Davis is sharing the wealth with E! News, by giving us an exclusive look at her recommended detox diet. Maybe you're looking to do a whole-self makeover, or maybe you just want to de-bloat from all that extra champagne you consumed from Thanksgiving straight on through...well, today. Of course, Davis has some words of wisdom before anyone looking to get their revenge body or get over a breakup.
"Really focus on loving yourself and wanting to be your best self," she cautions. "That means what you put in you should feel good and be clean, but also delicious. How you take care of your body should feel good because especially after something like a breakup or a baby you want to feel your best. To feel your best you really have to take good care of your body so you are your best self.
But once you've got the self-love down, it's time to batten down the hatches and detox. Davis stresses that the most important part of getting prepped for the new year is to eliminate the junk from your system.
"This means no caffeine, added sugar (or fake sweeteners), alcohol, gluten, processed oils and butters, red meat, soy, dairy and shellfish," she says. "And, try to sweat as much as possible during your detox to get rid of toxins. Go to a steam room or sauna or, better yet, get to an infrared sweat lodge. Finally, start your day with hot lemon water to flush your system and aid in digestion."
Now without further ado, let's get to the recipes—they're organized by mealtime, but feel free to mix and match however you like. It's your detox, why not go a little crazy?
Breakfast:
Rice cake with almond butter and sliced banana and cinnamon.
Two hard-boiled eggs with a pinch of salt and 1/2 cup of berries.
Avocado and egg toast: Cut up a hard-boiled egg and 1/4 of an avocado. Spread on rice toast or gluten-free toast with a dash of olive oil, salt and chili flakes.
Over-medium egg on sautéed Swiss chard: Sauté Swiss chard in olive oil, set aside. In a moderate amount of olive oil, pan fry an egg over medium. Place on Swiss chard. Lightly season with salt and chili flakes.
Green Smoothie: spinach, coconut or almond milk, frozen mango and pineapple, one teaspoon of coconut oil.
Oatmeal with almonds and berries.
Egg Scramble: Sauté one whole egg and one egg white with spinach. Top with 1/4 avocado and side of gluten-free toast.
Snacks:
Handful of raw almonds and raisins
Apple with almond butter
Celery with almond butter
Veggies and hummus
Sliced cucumbers dipped in tahini
Cup of bone broth
Rice crackers and sliced avocado with chili flakes
Lunch:
Amy's Favorite Simple Salad: Greens with lemon, olive oil, yeast flakes, avocado, cucumber, probiotic sauerkraut. Get good organic baby greens and mix with 1/2 lemon, a few splashes of olive oil, a pinch of maldon salt and pepper.
Detox Chicken Soup: Bring organic chicken bone broth to a boil in a big pot, then add chopped kale, collard greens, carrots and celery. Turn heat down and let simmer for 5-7 minutes. Tear the white meat off an organic roast chicken and add to soup after the veggies have cooked. Salt and pepper to taste.
Brown rice bowl with sautéed greens and tahini dressing.
Lettuce and turkey wrap with avocado, sprouts and cucumber. Use romaine lettuce, olive oil, salt, sliced organic turkey and veggies.
Tuna salad seaweed rolls with avocado and a side salad. Make tuna salad with chopped celery, fresh dill, olive oil, olives, mustard, 1/2 lemon, salt and pepper. Wrap with sliced avocado in a seaweed sheet. Serve with a small salad of romaine, lemon, salt and olive oil.
Miso soup with bok choy, mushrooms, kale, carrots and brown rice. Bring four cups of water to a boil and add a sheet of dried Nori cut up into pieces. Let cook for about five minutes. While it is cooking, add some hot water to about four tablespoons of miso paste, and then add to soup. Bring to a boil and add veggies, let cook for about four minutes. Add 1/4 cup of brown rice and cook for another minute or so.
Dinner:
Baked salmon with roasted asparagus and sweet potato: Set oven to 400. Cut a sweet potato into cubes and cover in coconut oil and maldon salt. Bake for about 20-30 minutes. Place trimmed asparagus onto a baking sheet and bake at 400 for about 15 minutes. Place salmon in parchment bag with salt, olive oil and fresh dill. Finish with lemon.
Rice noodle stir fry with chicken, bok choy, kale, zucchini, cilantro and fresh lime: Cook rice noodles and set aside. Heat olive oil and sauté veggies. After veggies are mostly cooked, add chopped ginger, garlic and onions. Add noodles. For the last minute, add fish sauce and coconut aminos (a healthy version of soy sauce). Mix and add chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
Baked chicken and broccoli: Marinated chicken overnight in garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper and coconut aminos. Sear on skillet for about three to five minutes on each side and put in oven at 350 for about 30 minutes or until it reaches 167 degrees. Take out and let rest. while chicken is cooking, steam broccoli, then drain and add 1/2 lemon, olive oil, yeast flakes and maldon.
Truffle turkey burger on a bed of garlicky spinach: Mix lean ground turkey with garlic, onion, truffle salt, an egg and pepper. Make into patties. Cook on grill or skillet and finish in oven. Sauté spinach with garlic and olive oil.
Kelp noodles with tahini and cucumber and avocado.
Roast veggies with quinoa and lentils. Roast veggies in olive oil and salt in oven at 350 for about 30 minutes. While veggies are cooking, make quinoa. Add olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and fresh herbs. Add cooked lentils. Mix all ingredients and serve with a sprinkle of yeast flakes.