When it comes to achieving those New Year's resolutions, we could all use a muse (or seven).
For the most part, we're all trying to get healthier, live simpler and be happier—wouldn't you agree? Cutting out your go-to sugary treat sounds like an excellent idea, but following through? That's the hard part. What if we told you that Insta girls, like former The Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley, Brody Jenner's fiancé Kaitlynn Carter and other It-girls have the same resolutions as you?
That's right, they're on the same page as you and are sharing their favorite healthy swaps to help you conquer 2017 like a boss.
What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? My resolution is to feel good inside and out.
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? I love chips and dip. I can sit on the couch and eat a full bag of chips and bowl of dip, no problem. I also love, I mean love, pancakes.
What's your healthy food swap for that food? I sought advice from the Tone It Up (Karina and Katrina) girls for an alternative to chips and dip. They suggested slicing cucumbers with salt and dipping them in hummus. I had it last night and was so pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed it!
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? Fitness challenges, like Tone It Up.
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? I just started doing Tone It Up's daily workouts, and those have made it easy to get a quick session in on the go since I've been traveling so much!
What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? Katrina: No fried foods! It's in a lot more things than you may think! I started no fried foods at the beginning of October and have been going ever since. I feel great! Karena: Lately, I've been slipping a bit on my nutrition because sometimes life just gets in the way. My NY resolution is to get back on track with our Tone It Up Challenge and keep my meals, lean, clean, and green!
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? Katrina: Chocolate! Karena: Pancakes!
What's your healthy food swap for that food? Katrina: If I'm craving chocolate, I'll get dark chocolate that is at least 70 percent cocoa and eat a few squares. Chocolate actually has a ton of healthy antioxidant benefits, but opting for the bar that contains zero or little sugar is best. Karena: I love making Perfect Fit Pancakes. It contains organic, non-GMO Perfect Fit Protein, egg whites, almond milk and banana. It's such a sweet treat that is amazing for rebuilding your muscles post-workout, too!
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? Karena: I've been hearing a lot about "souping" over juicing. I love my green juices, but without the fiber that's removed during the juicing process, it can spike blood sugar levels. Soups still have the fiber needed to release carbohydrates more slowly into your system.
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? Katrina: Sunday meal prep! Getting yourself ready for the week ahead is so important to helping you achieve your goals. We pre-cook quinoa, cut veggies and grill our lean proteins so that we can easily throw together lunch and dinner.
What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? My resolution is to meditate for 10 minutes every day with my Headspace app.
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? I can't live without a chai latte each morning. Doesn't sound so bad, but most coffee shop chai lattes are loaded with sugar (Starbucks' has 35 grams). Charles & Company's Indian Chai tea is flavorful enough to skip sweetener, so I make my own chai lattes at home now with Barista Blend Almond milk and cut the sugar down to under 5 grams.
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? I haven't done the bone broth thing yet, but I saw a recipe recently for bone broth with avocado in it and I'm dying to try that out!
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? I shop all organic and try to cook at home as often as possible so I know exactly what ingredients are going into my meals. I love to make big pots of chicken noodle, potato broccoli, or minestrone soups and eat them over the course of a few days. Also, I mix chia seeds, almond butter and golden berries into oatmeal when I'm making breakfast on the fly.
What is your *healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? To get back to my pre-baby weight from before I had my son, Jackson, and to have a healthy, balanced lifestyle!
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? See's Chocolates! (Caramels are my favorite.)
What's your healthy food swap for that food? Let's be honest: Nothing can really substitute See's Chocolates, but I'm going to try and be better about having healthier snacks prepared and ready to eat, like cut up fruits and veggies.
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? I'm going to try Apple Cider Vinegar shots! I heard that after a while, the taste really does get better...we'll see!
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? I think the biggest thing to help keep you on track is a support system. Finding people who have similar goals so you can keep each other motivated and hold each other accountable!
What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? Focus on my husband more. This last year I found that I was focused so much on the kids and that I could step up my wife game.
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? Sugar cookies with frosting.
What's your healthy food swap for that food? I love acai bowls. Those are like a treat to me!
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? I am going to try a plant-based cleanse and see how it goes!
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? I have been loving Khloe Kardashian's workouts she does on Snapchat! I record them on my husband's phone and do them in the backyard when the kids are playing. She uses an agility ladder and since I don't have one I just draw one on the ground with the kid's chalk.
What is your *healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? I made a goal this year to do something active everyday, whether that's going to the gym or just keeping up with the kids.
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? French fries!
What's your healthy food swap for that food? Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to regular fries. I love to dice them up and throw them on a pan with a little coconut oil and a few spices.
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? I am excited to start incorporating fermented foods into my diet. I haven't stopped hearing about all the benefits of probiotics for a couple years now.
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? I like to write down all of the new goals I have for the year and why I am making them. It helps keep me accountable and is a good reminder of why I really want to make these changes to my lifestyle.
What is your healthy New Year's resolution for 2017? Non-food related: Take a social media detox day once a week with no Instagram, Facebook, blogging or Snapchat. Food related: Learn how to cook three new healthy dishes at home every month.
What's the one unhealthy food item can you not resist, no matter what? Justin's Peanut Butter Cups. They have more wholesome ingredients than Reese's, but they are still sugary, chocolaty peanut butter cups, no matter which way you spin it.
What's your healthy food swap for that food? I've come up with my own version that is so delicious I actually crave them over Justin's now! I mix cacao powder with coconut oil and stevia in a bowl. Taking half of the mixture, I pour a small amount into the bottom or individual cupcake liners in a cupcake tray to coat the bottom of each liner. I place the cupcake tray in the freezer to allow the cacao mixture coating the liners to harden. In the meantime, I mix some almond butter with sea salt and nutritional yeast. When the cacao layer has solidified, I pull the cupcake tin out of the freezer and place a teaspoon of the almond butter mixture in the center of each cupcake liner on top of the hardened cacao mixture. Then, I take the remaining cacao mixture and pour a thin layer over the almond butter. I place the tin back in the freezer to allow everything to harden together and I pop one out any time I get a sweet, chocolaty craving (so, everyday basically!).
What trendy health craze are you most excited to try in 2017 and why? Two foods I think are going to trend big time are seaweed and jackfruit. Seaweed is jam-packed with so many incredible nutrients and micronutrients. I think it is going to take center stage and become the new kale for 2017. Jackfruit is a tropical fruit that is rarely considered a good substitute for meat, but it's unripe before it becomes sweet and is very close to meat in taste and texture. Nutritionally, it is low in calories, fat free and rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin C and phytonutrients.
Any other genius hacks for staying on track and healthy in the New Year? Sub veggies for grains whenever possible! Some of my favorite swaps are zucchini noodles for spaghetti, cauliflower for rice, sweet potato spirals for macaroni, cauliflower crust for pizza crust and butter lettuce leaves or grilled Portobello mushrooms for buns and sandwich bread.
