Nobu, anyone?
The family is completely at a loss in this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals after Prince Liam (William Moseley) unexpectedly dismisses the palace's entire staff for Christmas.
"It's the first Christmas without dad, and he always gave the staff the holiday off," Liam tells Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) as she wonders into the kitchen looking scared and bewildered. "So, I did too."
"You can't do that!" she exclaims. "We have absolutely no idea how to fend for ourselves!" LOL!
Liam shrugs it off. "Well, we did fine every other year," he replies.
"Your father let the staff go after months of planning," Helena responds. "Every detail was planned in advance. What the hell are we going to eat?"
"Mum, do you know how easy it is to fix a turkey these days?" Liam asks, explaining, "You just season it and wait for that thing to pop up."
"You think turkeys are born with those pop-up thingies in them?" Helena wonders sarcastically.
