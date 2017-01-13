Nobu, anyone?

The family is completely at a loss in this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals after Prince Liam (William Moseley) unexpectedly dismisses the palace's entire staff for Christmas.

"It's the first Christmas without dad, and he always gave the staff the holiday off," Liam tells Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) as she wonders into the kitchen looking scared and bewildered. "So, I did too."

"You can't do that!" she exclaims. "We have absolutely no idea how to fend for ourselves!" LOL!