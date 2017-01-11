New couple alert?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were caught kissing on Tuesday night, photos show the duo packing on the PDA while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles.

A source tells E! News, "They were there for three hours! Just the two of them. They came out and were so happy."

The source also adds that while they were waiting to leave, "They were hugging and kissing. His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love."