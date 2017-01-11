Watch Jessica Biel Sing! Mom Wants Her to Duet With Justin Timberlake

Move over, Justin Timberlake—you're not the only singer in your family!

Jessica Biel's got some pipes! She wowed us and surprised us last night at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love when she broke out into song for my birthday with an impromptu performance of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."

Yes, she sang to me on the red carpet!

We were mucho impressed, but Biel was very modest, describing her rendition of the song as "bad musical theater."

Well, we think it's time for Biel and Timberlake to make some music together.