Watch Jessica Biel Sing! Mom Wants Her to Duet With Justin Timberlake

Move over, Justin Timberlake—you're not the only singer in your family!
Jessica Biel's got some pipes! She wowed us and surprised us last night at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love when she broke out into song for my birthday with an impromptu performance of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."
Yes, she sang to me on the red carpet!
We were mucho impressed, but Biel was very modest, describing her rendition of the song as "bad musical theater."
Well, we think it's time for Biel and Timberlake to make some music together.
And we're not the only ones. "My mom won't stop with the duet," Biel revealed. "I'm like, 'Mom, it's not going to happen. It's not going to happen, Mom.'"
But then she added, "Maybe in the shower, a shower duet, Well, not really. It's more like the bedtime routine, like singing the baby to sleep—that's really where the duets happen."
What does Jessica think of their little one going into show business like his parents? Find out what she told me about that and more on tonight's E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Book of Love tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops between an architect (Jason Sudeikis) and a homeless teen (Maisie Williams) after his pregnant wife (Biel) dies in a car accident.
The film is in theaters on Friday, Jan. 13.