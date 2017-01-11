The directors of Netflix's 2016 breakout hit Stranger Things and HBO's new show Westworld are among the nominees of the 2017 Directors Guild of America Awards.

The list of nominated TV shows, commercials and documentaries was revealed Wednesday. Nominations for directorial achievement in feature film Thursday.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as the mother of a missing boy and newcomer Millie Bobby Brown as a powerful and mysterious girl, Eleven. Westworld is a TV adaptation of a 1973 sci-fi film about a theme park with human-like robots and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Anthony Hopkins.