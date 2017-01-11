Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett had a little too much fun on her flight.

The reality star was flying back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas Tuesday and revealed to a cameraman that she nearly got into a fight on the plane. According to footage obtained by TMZ, Kendra and another woman started taking shots of tequila.

"I almost got in a fight with this woman on the plane. I was coming back from Vegas. It's a 45-minute flight and we're a little drunk. We are—me and this girl," Kendra says in the video. "This woman who is a prude f--king bitch says, 'We can hear you loud enough.'"