E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes: Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort!

  • By
  • &

by EOL Staff |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Real Estate

Untangling the Kardashian Real Estate Empire: A Comprehensive Guide to the Family's Vast Array of Homes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes

E!

Get ready for the ride of your life!

By entering the E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes, you could win an epic trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort™ to attend the Grand Opening celebration of the new ride Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon™. Plus, you'll be part of a LIVE taping of The Tonight Show in Orlando! Round-trip airfare and accommodations are also included.

So how can you enter for a chance to win?

Head to the E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes entry page here to input your information. The sweepstakes entry period begins Jan. 16, 2017 at 12 a.m. PT and ends Jan. 30, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PT. One entry per person.

Photos

Jimmy Fallon: Movie Star

More information on prizes and sweepstakes official rules can also be found at the entry page. Good luck!

(E! and The Tonight Show are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

TAGS/ Top Stories , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , Sweepstakes