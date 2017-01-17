Get ready for the ride of your life!

By entering the E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes, you could win an epic trip for two to Universal Orlando Resort™ to attend the Grand Opening celebration of the new ride Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon™. Plus, you'll be part of a LIVE taping of The Tonight Show in Orlando! Round-trip airfare and accommodations are also included.

So how can you enter for a chance to win?

Head to the E! Ride of Your Life Sweepstakes entry page here to input your information. The sweepstakes entry period begins Jan. 16, 2017 at 12 a.m. PT and ends Jan. 30, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PT. One entry per person.