Now this is a story all about how Ed Sheeran covered the ultimate TV song from your childhood.

The 25-year-old singer appeared on Capital FM radio in his native U.K. this week and answered a listener's request to perform the rap theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, originally performed by main star Will Smith.

Sheeran then took out his guitar and performed a beautiful, acoustic, melodic version of the '90s track. A video of his performance was posted on the radio's YouTube page Wednesday.

"Oh, that was so fun!" Sheeran said.