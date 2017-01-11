Is Kim Kardashian Getting Her Own Snapple Flavor?

Is Kim Kardashian expanding her empire?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Snapchatted a refrigerator full of a variety of beverages, including Snapple. Kim zoomed in on one set of Snapples, which revealed a very unique label.

"Do you guys see something so special?" Kim narrated in her Snapchat video. "It's called Kim's Peach RoyalTEA."

The flavor, which is diet, has special label that includes a picture of an animation Kim from her mobile app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. There's also a crown above "diet" and a peach emoji that is not only representative of the flavor but also a reference to some of Kim's curves. In the background of the video, North West can be heard talking.