Always giving Chanel out like a hug, Drake has never been afraid to dish the dough for the ladies he's pursuing.
Case in point: The 30-year-old rapper dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace for Jennifer Lopez last week, E! News can confirm.
Yes, Drake decided to spend a hundred racks on his new love interest, giving the jewelry to her as gift on New Year's Eve (we think she might be wearing it in this photo from the night) and further proving he's "completely falling" for her.
But this isn't the first extravagant gift he's given a lady in his life (cough cough, Rihanna). Check out all of his most romantic gestures over the years below:
He Bought Rihanna a Billboard: Put her name on it so she knows it's real, right? Ahead of the 2016 MTV VMAs, during which the singer was presented the the Video Vanguard Award, Drizzy surprised RihRih with a billboard, which read, "Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO."
The bad gal later shared a photo of it, writing, "When he extra," with a heart and a trophy emoji.
He Then Presented Her the Video Vanguard Award: Surprising the audience and viewers alike, Drake stepped on stage during the MTV VMAs and presented Rihanna with the prestigious award. Not only did he confess his long lasting love for the singer on national television, but he even tried to kiss her and didn't get upset when she denied him (they were spotted out together later that night).
He Also Got a Matching Tattoo With the Bad Gal: Yes, many of Champagne Papi's most romantic gestures were toward Rih, and no one should be surprised (when he sees potential, he's just gotta see it through). Last September, the couple were taking the world by storm with their on-again romance, and they got matching tattoos to prove their significance to each other.
Both tatted camouflage sharks on different parts of their body—Drake on his forearm and Rih on her ankle. E! News learned the ink was supposed to be a cute reference to one of Rihanna's dates with the rapper, who took her to an aquarium in Toronto and bought her a stuffed animal shark.
He Got Bernice Burgos on Flights Over Seas: In March 2015, the rapper took his former love interest and video vixen Bernice Burgos to Perth, Australia. They cuddled up by the pool and appeared to have an amazing time—all for a pretty penny, we're sure.
And while we're talking about her, we might as well mention he rapped about her in Romeo Santos' 2014 song "Odio." Drizzy said, "And you look like you drawn by an artist/ No you, you like Bernice & Yaris but both put together/ Those are some girls that I know from back home, if you saw 'em you'd get it, look don't worry about it."
Speaking of Girls in Songs: While Drake has referenced over a hundred women in his music overtime, one of our favorite lyrics from "Look What You've Done" mentions his alleged first loves by name, Jade. "It's like '06 in your backyard, I'm in love with Jade/ And I'm still in love, just when it's that real Is when it doesn't fade," he rapped.
He Took Tyra Banks to Disneyland: Though they're just friends now (as proven by her cameo in his "Child's Play" video), the rapper took the supermodel to Disneyland on a date, which he told Ellen DeGeneres all about.
"I went on a date with her one time," he explained on the show in 2013. "We went to Disneyland in disguise actually, which was fun"
His Most Romantic Lyric Ever: Drizzy made his way into our hearts with these "Best I Ever Had" lyrics that we'll forever cherish: "Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no makeup on/That's when you're the prettiest/I hope that you don't take it wrong."
Swoon.
He's Spent 50 at Tiffanys: Drake has always been open in his lyrics about how he spends money on women. In fact, in "Hype" off most recent album Views, it's like he was predicting the future when he rapped about spontaneously dropping 50 racks at Tiffany's.
"Swear I just had an epiphany/ It cost me 50 at Tiffany's," he said.
Looks like J.Lo is at the center of his latest epiphany, except she's obviously worth double.
