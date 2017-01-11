This Is The X-Files Return Update You've Been Waiting For

Fox
It seems the truth is still out there. At the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour, Fox honcho David Madden confirmed the case isn't closed for The X-Files just yet.
"We hope so," Madden, president of entertainment at Fox, said about more episodes. "A lot of conversations going on, these conversations are complex but we hope to be able to announce something about that shortly."
Fox reopened The X-Files with series creator Chris Carter and original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in 2015. The six-episode revival aired in early 2016 to great ratings success (with mixed critical response) for Fox. After the TCA panel, Madden told reporters the reappearance of Mulder and Scully is nigh.
"It won't be 22, but we are hoping for more than six. That's our goal," Madden said of the episode count. "I think the ideal is to get it ready for '18. Whether or not it would be January..."
While it's not an official answer, Madden added, "We feel like there is progress being made."
After the finale aired, Carter confirmed there were discussions happening, but also cited schedule problems. Duchovny and Anderson are in-demand actors. "There's no negotiations, but I had a conversation with [Fox boss] Dana Walden today," Carter told E! News. "They said they're certainly up for more if we can figure out how to get it done."
The finale ended on a cliffhanger, naturally, and Anderson and Duchovny teased fans with the possibility of more after the big ending aired in February. However, in August, Madden basically had the same comment as today. "We would obviously love to do another season. There are significant talks going on," Madden said at the summer session of TCA. "Schedules are hard. We're working hard to get this done and we'd love to get another season out now."
