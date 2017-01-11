Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/WireImage
Time for a Kardashian-Jenner edition of Bitch Stole My Look!
Today we have Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian twinning in this sexy cutout Balmain Resort 2017 gown with frilly details.
Kourtney wore the couture dress first back in November 2016 when she attended the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Gala in NYC. The mother of three opted for a strapless version of the look that gave a hint of cleavage. Meanwhile, the cutouts on both sides of the gown showed off Kourt's legs while giving her a perfect hourglass shape.
Fast forward to last night when Kylie stepped out in L.A. wearing a nearly identical version of the Balmain stunner.
While Kylie's version featured similar cutouts and the same cascades of layered silk, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose a halter version that also featured a midriff showing off her stomach. Lookin' good girls!
So which Kardashian-Jenner family member rocked the dress best? We could never choose, but we'll let you vote below!
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m., only on E!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!