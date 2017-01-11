Bravo
Andy Cohen is adding another job to his ever-growing resume, but this one's on Fox. Cohen will host and co-executive producer the new version of Love Connection, the relationship game show that ran from 1983-1994 with a brief revival in 1998. The Bachelor's Mike Fleiss is executive producing the series.
"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," said Cohen.
Fox's revival of Love Connection will premiere in the summer of 2017.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring this incredibly beloved and iconic show to primetime network television. The combination of the insanely talented Andy Cohen and the undisputed king of relationship shows Mike Fleiss is absolute magic...add in the perfect home of Fox...and I think we have a match made in heaven," Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative television at Warner Bros., said in a statement.
Love Connection features single men and/or women in search of romance. The singles are sent on three blind dates and then dish on what happened to a live studio audience.
"Love Connection was always one of my favorite programs," Fleiss said in a statement. "Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule—if the cast is good, just stay out of the way."
Other executive producers on the project include The Bachelor's Martin Hilton, So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol veteran James Breen and Jason Ehrlich of The Bachelor.
Cohen, who is an executive producer on The Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, also hosts Watch What Happens Live, a daily late-night talk show.