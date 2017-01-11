"No. I'm not pregnant, and I do not reply," Bush Hager said. "Because how do you reply other than saying, 'Thank you very much. No I'm not. That was just a large dinner last night.'"

Rumors began after Bush Hager appeared on the red carpet of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a tight green dress. Many people took to social media to question whether the mom of two was expecting a third, so Hager gave them their answer.

Bush Hager also made headlines at the Golden Globes after she mistakenly called Hidden Figures "Hidden Fences". The moment went viral immediately, so she tearfully apologized Monday morning.