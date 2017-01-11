Margot Robbie is sporting a brand new title on the red carpet—Mrs!

Nearly a month after her secret wedding to longtime beau Tom Ackerley, the Suicide Squad star returned to the spotlight for Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Australia native walked the red carpet alongside her makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, while donning a leather camisole and what appeared to be a floor-length skirt underneath. Wavy tresses, dewy natural makeup and a black clutch completed the look, though there was one accessory that really stole the show—Robbie's ring.

The actress kept jewelry to a minimum aside from her pear-shaped stone paired with a thinner diamond band.