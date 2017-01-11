Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie is sporting a brand new title on the red carpet—Mrs!
Nearly a month after her secret wedding to longtime beau Tom Ackerley, the Suicide Squad star returned to the spotlight for Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old Australia native walked the red carpet alongside her makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, while donning a leather camisole and what appeared to be a floor-length skirt underneath. Wavy tresses, dewy natural makeup and a black clutch completed the look, though there was one accessory that really stole the show—Robbie's ring.
The actress kept jewelry to a minimum aside from her pear-shaped stone paired with a thinner diamond band.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
However, the evening wasn't about Robbie or her new husband. She attended the star-studded award ceremony in honor of her makeup artist, who she was presenting with a Image Makers Icon Award.
"I couldn't be happier to stand here tonight and present the Icon Award to one particular makeup artist who holds a very special place in my heart," the actress said at the podium. "She doesn't follow trends—she sets them. She doesn't work with icons—she creates them. She is so talented, so humble, and so deserving of this award."
The compliments were well received by Dubroff, who later took to social media to return the favor to her longtime client. "Thank you #margotrobbie for presenting me with the @marieclairemag #imagemakers "Icon" award.. you are a DREAM client, and friend.. i ADORE you," she wrote on Instagram.
Cindy Crawford Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston were among the other famous presenters for the evening. The Office Christmas Party actress got the chance to honor her hairstylist of 20 years, Chris McMillan, who she called the "sister I never had."
"The reason why I'm so excited to be here tonight is to honor this man's heart because it's his talents combined with his enormous golden heart that makes what he does and who he is truly remarkable...whoever you are and wherever you come from, Chris just embraces you..he teases out the beauty in you so that you can eventually see it in yourself," she told the audience.
"Chris does friendship, Chris does kindness, and Chris does hair unlike anyone I've ever met in my life."
—Reporting by Sara Kitnick