Kate Middleton Buttons Up in Blue for First Public Event of 2017

Kate Middleton is feeling blue.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a royal blue belted coatdress by Eponine London for a visit at the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families. She paired the look with a pair of blue suede Rupert Sanderson pumps and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.

Kate was visiting an Early Years Parenting Unit in order to learn more about the facility's work with families that have children under five years old. This was the second visit for Kate since she became patron last May. The Anna Freud Centre is also one of eight partner charities of Heads Together, an organization led by Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate.