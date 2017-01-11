"#WeMadeIt #ThisIsUs," Sullivan tweeted.

There was never any question for Sullivan, the scripts for episode 10 and 11 came right on top of each other.

"We had conversations early on about what would be Toby's fate; we always knew he was going to have this kind of collapse halfway through the first season. We decided pretty early on that he would make it," Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had a lot of illness and potential death touching this family, and it didn't feel like we could let go of Chris Sullivan. Before we ever started airing, we knew he was going to make it."

While in the hospital visiting Toby after another heart surgery, Kate (Chrissy Metz) confesses her love to him and proclaims she wants to spend the rest of her life with him.