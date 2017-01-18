11 Real Housewives Who Prove One House Just Isn't Enough for the Glamorous Life

When the drama gets too much in the neighborhood, some Real Housewives can totally run get away.
Whether you're a West Coast or East Coast Bravolebritiy, chances are the city you reside in isn't the only place you call home during the year.
And as viewers have witnessed throughout the franchise, Real Housewives love to treat their gal pals to getaways at their second homes. Other times, they just want to escape the day-to-day glamours grind.
Regardless of the reason, these ladies have shared unforgettable—and oftentimes dramatic—memories in the second homes that deserve plenty of recognition.
In celebration of Real Estate Week at E! News, we're taking a look at 11 Real Housewives stars who showcased more than one house at one point on the show.
Like friendships and feuds, some properties just come and go. Others, however, prove to be great property and TV.
Bethenny Frankel: The Skinnygirl founder loves a summer getaway in her Bridgehampton, New York home. The property rests on 40 acres of open fields and includes five bedrooms. There's even a one-bedroom guest cottage for the surprise Bravo visitor.
Kyle Richards: When not enjoying family vacations around the world, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can be spotted at her $2.35 million home in La Quinta near Palm Springs.
Meghan King Edmonds: The new mom loves to escape outside of any major city by traveling to her and Jim Edmonds' cottage in Idaho.
Ashley Darby: Although her girls' weekend at her Bethany Beach bungalow wasn't exactly drama-free, the Real Housewives of Potomac star loves her Delaware property.
Erika Jayne: In addition to her main home often seen on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the singer also decided to lease a 1,600-square-foot apartment in Hollywood to house her costumes and to "get glam" for parties and appearances.
Lea Black: When not hosting charity events and galas in Miami, the Bravo star had a gorgeous home in the Hollywood Hills. It was recently put on the market for $2.895 million.
Dorinda Medley: No matter where she goes, this New Yorker always makes it nice. Although fans may remember the Berkshires for serious Real Housewives of New York City drama, Dorinda knows the city is home to one of her favorite properties.
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice: While both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have decided to bid a fond farewell to their beach houses, both co-stars each had their own family property perfect for extended weekends.
Ramona Singer: When it's time to visit the Hamptons with her daughter Avery, the Real Housewives of New York City star loves her 6,000-square foot Southhampton crib that features six bedrooms and six bathrooms sitting atop approximately 1.4 acres of land.
Luann de Lesseps: Long before meeting her husband Thomas D'Agostino, the Bravo star found a four-bedroom, four-bath home in Sag Harbor. Now, the bride considers it a second home for her closest family and friends.
