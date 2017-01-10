Emotions were high tonight as many tuned in to watch President Barack Obama deliver his farewell speech in Chicago before leaving the White House, and things only got heavier when seeing his daughter begin to get choked up, too.

Near the end of his hour-long delivery, POTUS turned the focus to thanking those closest to him for being by his side throughout his eight years in office, and one special shout-out tugged at everyone's heart. No, not his remarks to Joe Biden (although that was cute, too). It was his sweet message to wife Michelle Obama.

Sitting between daughter Malia Obama and Biden's wife Jill, Michelle listened as Obama spoke words that had many in their feelings. Especially their 18-year-old daughter.

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside," Obama began as the crowd roared and gave FLOTUS a standing ovation. "For the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but you've been my best friend."