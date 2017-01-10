The pool of potential suspects in Kim Kardashian's robbery case has decreased by one.

TMZ and other French outlets report the 27-year-old limo driver who chauffeured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during her stay in Paris last October was released from police custody Tuesday morning without criminal charges.

The individual, identified by TMZ as Michael Madar, was one of 16 people E! News confirmed were recently arrested in connection to the terrifying incident. The private luxury limousine company told TMZ that their employee was brought in for "testimony purposes only," and had nothing to do with the crime.

According to French magazine Le Monde, authorities arrested 14 men and three women with an average age of 55-years-old. The oldest suspect, identified as "Pierre B." is 72 years of age.