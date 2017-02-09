David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney is pregnant...with twins!
The Talk's Julie Chen confirmed the news during the show Thursday, including an announcement of the couple's due date.
"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins," Chen said. "Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!"
A family friend of the couple also confirmed the news to the AFP on Wednesday, saying, "She's pregnant with twins."
And while neither Amal nor her famous hubby have spoken publicly about the exciting family news, the two did most recently attend a special screening of Netflix's Syrian civil war documentary titled The White Helmets in London.
The event, which was held on Jan. 10, was hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice.
The husband and wife have kept busy throughout their nearly three-year marriage, but now it seems the time is right for the Clooney's to start their family.
Back in 2015, the Academy Award winner opened up to CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose about his thoughts on having children.
"I mean, I've thought about it…I've been asked about it a lot lately because I've gotten married and I'm doing a movie with kids in it."
Rose then asked about his relationship with his own father [journalist Nick Clooney], and how "powerful" their connection is.
"It is and I'm really close to my mom [Nina Clooney], too. I'm really close to my family."
George then added that his family is absolutely important to him, "big time" important.
Back in September of 2014, the two tied the knot in a lavish, weekend-long affair in Venice surrounded by their friends, family and several famous faces.
The Clooneys became engaged in April that same year, after a whirlwind courtship of nearly seven months of dating.
The event of the year marked the first marriage for Amal and second for George. However, this will be the first child for both.
Congratulations to the new parents-to-be on their exciting family news!