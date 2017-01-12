It's prince versus prince.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, Liam (William Moseley) and Robert (Max Brown) square off over their sister's relationship with Jasper (Tom Austen) during the family's holiday celebration.

"Robert knows about Jasper," Eleanor (Alexandra Park) confesses to Liam frantically.

Liam then speculates whether he found out about Jasper's tryst with their mother, his schemes with Mandy or his attempt at blackmail. But it's none of the above.

"No!" Eleanor admonishes. "His past, like before he got here!"