It's prince versus prince.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, Liam (William Moseley) and Robert (Max Brown) square off over their sister's relationship with Jasper (Tom Austen) during the family's holiday celebration.
"Robert knows about Jasper," Eleanor (Alexandra Park) confesses to Liam frantically.
Liam then speculates whether he found out about Jasper's tryst with their mother, his schemes with Mandy or his attempt at blackmail. But it's none of the above.
"No!" Eleanor admonishes. "His past, like before he got here!"
"Oh, right," Liam responds. "Well, I don't know why it matters so much if Robert approves of him. You didn't care what I thought."
Robert then walks into the room and wonders what's going on.
"I was going to tell you about Jasper, but you were just back from the dead, and it just didn't seem like the right time," Eleanor blurts out.
Robert explains he had a chat with Jasper in the "family gym" earlier that morning, but Liam takes issue with his tone.
"What's that supposed to mean?" he asks, adding, "So, he was in the family gym, and he's seeing Eleanor. Neither of which has anything to do with you. If you have a problem with Jasper, just come out and say it."
"Right now, I have a problem with you," Robert counters. "You screwed up, let the staff go. I rally the family like always. Just say thank you, Sparrow."
Liam then stands up and gets into his brother's face. "Don't call me that," he warns.
