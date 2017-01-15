Bryan Tanaka received a "big reality check" on Sunday's Mariah's World.

On the episode, James Packer flew to Paris to see Mariah Careyperform and when Tanaka spotted the engaged couple being "touchy feely" he said "it just f--king sucks."

He admitted, "Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven't really seen it before. I feel like I've been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check."

So what did Tanaka have to say when he saw Mimi in her wedding dress?

Check out the Mariah's World recap below to find out and to see more shocking moments from this episode!