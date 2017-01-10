Jerome Seinfeld? Sorry, sir. You didn't make the invite list this year.
That's what we imagine was told to legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he tried to get past security at President Barack Obama's star-studded farewell party last Saturday. According to Page Six, the name on Seinfeld's ID is his birth name (ahem, Jerome), and those at the door weren't buying it.
"He was on the list under Jerry, but his ID has Jerome. They let his wife Jessica [Seinfeld] in, but he had to wait for Secret Service clearance," a source told the outlet.
No surprise here, Jerry was a good sport about the entire mix up. "He found the whole thing funny and made light of the situation, laughing and telling jokes to guests as they passed through," the insider explained.
Once inside, Jerry surely hit the dance floor and mix and mingled with fellow celeb heavyweights.
Attendees included George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Tom Hanksand Rita Wilson, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Robert De Niro, George Lucas, Solange, Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon.
More (and not all) partygoers also included Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Anna Wintour, Nick Jonas, Chris Rock, Stevie Wonder, Lena Dunham, Jordin Sparks, Bruce Springsteen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Ellis Ross, Paul McCartney, Tyler Perry, Gloria Estefan, and Meryl Streep, who CNN reported arrived in a cab.
Jerry and POTUS go way back, and in December 2015 kicked off the funnyman's season 7 premiere of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee side by side. The pair enjoyed a hilarious joy ride around the White House and sipped on, you guessed it, a cup of joe.