She got only a brief introduction on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Eden Sassoon's second episode will see her step into the thick of the drama, giving fans a greater idea of just who the entrepreneur and daughter of late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon.
Ahead of the episode, Eden sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall, where she broke down her relationships with a few of the other ladies, giving us a primer of where things stand. "Oh my god, [Lisa] Rinna and I were a love affair. Literally a love affair," she teased. "I feel like she's my sister, my aunt, my mom, my best friend all in one. And still to this day, we have that love affair. But you start throwing in, it's like ingredients in a cake. The taste changes."
As for her relationship with her fellow newbie Dorit Kemsley, who's already found herself in sparring matches with Erika Girardi and Eileen Davidson in just a few short weeks, Eden said it was nothing but love between the two. "You know, because I came on five weeks into the season, I didn't know anything that was going on with Dorit. But when I met Dorit, which we'll see tonight, we hit it off. In more ways than one, she likes to think," she laughed. "I love it. I think it's cute. We have this fun relationship, but I hadn't seen or known of anything that's gone on up until then. As we go on, we have a special thing between us, but watching, my heart goes out to her."
Though she's only been in a single episode, Eden's already experienced a bit of online hate as a result, with some viewers reacting to her mention of late sister Catya Sassoon's fatal 2002 overdose not in the way she'd expected. "If you're gonna come at my and you're talking life and death, and you're talking my family…then I have a problem," she said. "I think that people just like to make a situation out of nothing, and I think that's sometimes where we need to shift the thinking."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
