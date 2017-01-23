And a baby makes three!

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati has given birth to her first child with longtime partner Jermaine Jackson Jr., a baby boy named Soltan Jackson.

Asa shared the wonderful news on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the couple, "Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him."

Rahmati added, "Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan."

Shahs of Sunset co-star Mike Shouhed is equally as excited for the new addition, telling E! News exclusively, "I'm so excited, our little Shahs baby is here! I can't wait to meet him. I'm sure he's beautiful. He's half Persian and half African American, so he's going to look good."

"Asa is very protective, so I'm sure she's going to take some time to be one with her family, but as soon as she allows visitors, I'm going to be first in line. I'm ready to spoil him," he gushed.