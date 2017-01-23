And a baby makes three!
Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati has given birth to her first child with longtime partner Jermaine Jackson Jr., Us Weekly reports. The couple named their son Soltan Jackson.
The Bravo reality star recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram at 9 months and 3 days pregnant and thanked fans for their love and support.
"Feeling an abundance of love and bathing in absolute gratitude. Thank you all for your incredibly beautiful messages and well wishes. You warm our hearts."
And while Asa has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, she's been coy about the sex of her first child.
That said, she did tell one fan on Twitter that she and Jermaine had a "few names" for their little bundle of joy in mind, but they were "waiting to meet the baby to actually name him or her."
Asa, who has seen her professional career and relationships with her friends live out on the hit Bravo show Shahs of Sunset, has kept her love life largely out of the public eye.
Once again, Asa hopped on Twitter to explain to reasoning behind why fans shouldn't expect to see her relationship with Jermaine on television any time soon.
"He is private and it's his choice. I love and respect his decision 100%."
Well, at least for now, we'll settle on some good old-fashioned family photos on Instagram.
Congratulations to Asa and Jermaine on their exciting family news!