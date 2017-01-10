Dear Sex and the City Fans—I've got some good and bad news for ya.
The bad news is a third Sex and the City movie is not going to be happening anytime soon.
However, I'm happy to report that an SATC 3 is not entirely out of the question.
I caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker at the Golden Globes to set the record straight on what Carrie Bradshaw's big screen future looks like.
HBO
"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," SJP said. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to—when! So we'll see."
The second SATC flick was released in 2010 two years after the first hit theaters.
Parker did apologize if her answers about a third movie have been more of a tease than anything else. "I don't tease," she explained. "I'm asked the question and keep trying to find new ways of answering because it's so boring or [not] to crush this idea" of another film.
Sex and the City ran on HBO from 1998 until 2004. It took home seven Emmys from 50 nominations. It also won eight of its 24 Golden Globe noms.
Parker currently stars on HBO's Divorce.